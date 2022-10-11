 
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Angelina Jolie compared to Amber Heard for accusing Brad Pitt of abuse

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Angelina Jolie has been labelled as "another" Amber Heard by social media users after she accused Brad Pitt of physically abusing her and their kids during 2016 plane fight.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, the Maleficent actor alleged that the Bullet Train star “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

Jolie also claimed that Pitt “grabbed” her “by the head and shook her” and “at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

A Twitter user dropped the screenshot of the news story on the social site with caption, “Looks like we have another #AmberHeard,” according to Glamour Magazine.

Another user added, “Now tell me the difference between Amber Heard and Angelina Jolie apart from their age difference: husband snatching, knife loving, blood carrying, public manipulating, tears faking, news planting, narcissistic and vindictive personality traits, playbook of men hating agenda. etc.”

Ever since the high-profile defamation case of Johnny Depp against the Aquaman actor, social media users have been using Heard’s name to discredit women who spoke out against domestic violence.

As Cat Cardenas, a writer and photographer, pointed out, "Since the trial, ‘another Amber Heard’ has become shorthand to call women liars for speaking out about abuse or just for being ‘unlikeable.’”

“In the last month it's been used against Meghan Markle, Evan Rachel Wood, Olivia Wilde, and now Angelina Jolie, predictable and disgusting,” Cardenas added.

