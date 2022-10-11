 
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland': Teaser comes out tomorrow

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Joyland is set to release on November 18, 2022
Pakistani film Joyland’s first official teaser is going to be released tomorrow (12th October 2022).

Khoosat Films, on their Instagram account, shared the picture of the official poster of the movie and announced the news. “Watch Joyland’s first teaser on our YouTube channel tomorrow, the caption read.”

Joyland had its first premiere show at the Cannes 2022, where it received much appreciation and a standing ovation from the jury. Later on, it made its way to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Saim Sadiq directorial film have also been selected as Pakistan's official submission for Oscars by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee.

The film stars: Sarwat Gillani, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sania Saeed in the key roles. The film is slated to release on November 18, 2022 globally.  

