 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

India's Oscar entry Chello Show actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 15

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Indias Oscar entry Chello Show actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 10
India's Oscar entry Chello Show actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 10

Rahul Koli, one of the child actors in India's Oscar entry for the best international feature film category, Chello Show, dies of cancer at the age of 15 on October 2, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Rahul was suffering from Leukemia at the time of his death. His father said that Rahul had a fever and vomited blood before his death. He said that the family will watch Chello Show together after performing Rahul's last rites.

Rahul's father told the Times of India, "On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more."

He further added, "Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals."

Chello Show will release in theatres on October 14; however, the film premiered at the 2021 edition of the New York-set Tribeca Film Festival.

More From Showbiz:

Natasa Stankovic writes a birthday wish for Hardik Pandya with a cute family video

Natasa Stankovic writes a birthday wish for Hardik Pandya with a cute family video
Rakul Preet Singh reveals why celebs hide their dating life

Rakul Preet Singh reveals why celebs hide their dating life
Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia

Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia
Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi's stardom

Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi's stardom
Rajkummar Rao says OTT will be a parallel industry with theatres

Rajkummar Rao says OTT will be a parallel industry with theatres
Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan's personality, says it is very difficult to step in his shoes

Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan's personality, says it is very difficult to step in his shoes
Madhuri Dixit grooves over Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'

Madhuri Dixit grooves over Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland': Teaser comes out tomorrow

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland': Teaser comes out tomorrow
Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: Take a look at his upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: Take a look at his upcoming projects
Shikhar Dhawan to play cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL'

Shikhar Dhawan to play cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL'
PM Modi pens down a note for Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday

PM Modi pens down a note for Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday
Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday greetings from fans with placards and cakes

Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday greetings from fans with placards and cakes