Wednesday Oct 12 2022
King Charles III advised to cut Harry, Meghan from royal family once and for all

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

King Charles's younger son Prince Harry and the Duke's wife Meghan Markle show no willingness to bind the wounds caused to the royal family by their past attacks, with more “truth bombs” promised in their upcoming show and book.

Royal fans and commentators are suggesting the new King to show no mercy to the couple for their venom they have spewed against some members of the family after quitting the royal job.

The Britain's new monarch is being urged to cut the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Royal Family once and for all.

 However, the new King, who's also father of Harry, will use all the options to protect the monarchy from the couple's attacks.

There are also suggestions from the royal experts and fans that Charles should be ready for a tit for tat move against the couple.

Meghan and Harry are forbidden to use the honorific “HRH” because they are no longer working royals. But denying these magic initials to their children Archie and Lilibet could infuriate the couple.

However, some still cling to the fact that King Charles would prefer to resolve matters without making them worse. In his first television address, the new King went out of his way to express his love for Harry and Meghan.

