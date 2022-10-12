King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday announced the date of Prince Charles's coronation.

According to a statement, the coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year.



Charles, 73, will be formally crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The monarch's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will also be crowned, the palace confirmed.

May 6 is the fourth birthday of Charles' grandson Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

Shortly after the date of coronation was announced, royal fans and social media users started discussing the reason behind the royal family's decision to choose May 6.

While some people thought it might be the confidence, others were convinced that King Charles is extending olive branch to his son and daughter-in-law as he starts his reign.



