Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Camilla does not 'interfere' in Prince William life, makes King Charles 'very happy'

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Camilla has always been a helpful and understanding senior figure in the royal family, especially for Prince William.

The Queen Consort never tried to over step in her relationship with William and younger brother Prince Harry, even after her marriage to King Charles.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, Camilla said: "She's made her mark with him too.

"[This is] because she's made their father very happy [and] more relaxed."

She added: "He's got much more in common now with Charles and she makes everybody laugh.

"When the grandchildren started coming, she didn't try to take over or suggest things.

"She's got her own, she's got her own children but the little ones have taken to her."

She added: "She doesn't interfere and they've got on very well now."

She continued how Kate bonds with the King and Queen and "often goes off with them to see art things" and they have a "friendship".

Ms Levin later added that William was "very wary" of Camilla, and did not want "anybody stepping in Diana's shoes".

