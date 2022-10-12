 
Meghan Markle details dreadful call with therapist: 'Sorry, who is this?'

Meghan Markle admits she faced troubles in coming to terms with her depression.

Speaking on the latest episode of podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex told actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu about her first interaction with the therapist over phone.

She told: "I remember at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that my husband had found a referral for me to call, and I called this woman, she didn't know I was even calling her, and she was checking out at the grocery store.

"I could hear the little beeps [of the checkout], and I was introducing myself, and I could literally hear her going, 'wait, sorry, who is this?'

"She could hear the dire state that I was in. I think it's for all of us to be honest about what it is you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that."

Meghan first spoke about her mental health to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, while husband Harry acknowledged her ordeal.

Meghan admitted that she was considering suicide during her time with the royals.

"This was very clear, and very scary," she told Oprah.

