Meghan Markle talks ‘hysteria branding’ in new revelation: ‘Called insane!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just broken down instances where she was called ‘hysterical, crazy’ or even insane’.



These insights have been made by Meghan, in her newest episode for Archetypes.

The episode in question is titled The Decoding of Crazy and details incidents where she was branded “insane” and “crazy” by those closest to her.

She began the conversation with an exercise and claimed, “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts, insane, out of your mind, completely irrational.”

She then told her round table, featuring Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone, “Okay, you get the point.”

“Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see just how many of us have our hands up?” she also questioned during the interview. “By the way, me too.”

During the course of the episode she also pointed towards the negative connotations of the ‘shameless’ word and how it is “thrown around so casually” despite yielding “damage” thats “wrought on society and women, frankly everywhere.”

“From relationships to families being shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined,” she even went on to say.

She also referenced Hollywood’s portrayal of women and how sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and Scrubs ‘feeds’ the narrative of ‘crazy women’.

“The use of these labels has been drilled into us from movies and TV, from friends and family, and even from random strangers. The fact is, no one wants this label.”

She even pointed towards the “stigma surrounding the word” crazy as well as its “silencing effect” on women with “real mental health issues.”

“Calling someone ‘crazy’ or ‘hysterical’ completely dismisses their experience and minimizes what they’re feeling.”

“It keeps going to the point where anyone who’s been labeled it enough times can be gas-lit into thinking that they’re actually unwell or sometimes worse, to the point where real issues of all kinds get ignored. Well, that’s not happening today,” she added before concluding.