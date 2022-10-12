 
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Netflix 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy to join 'The Gorge'

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy, of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, is set to star opposite Miles Teller in the upcoming action-romance movie.

Anya Taylor-Joy has geared up to star alongside Miles Teller in Skydance's upcoming action-romance film The Gorge. The specific details about the plot of the film remains a mystery, but it will be an action-packed love story. 

More information about the movie will be shared when the production on the project will officially start by Skydance Production.

Scott Derrickson, who is known for directing hit films such as Sinister, Doctor Strange, and The Black Phone, is also directing The Gorge.

The script of the movie is written by Zach Dean. 

Anya Taylor-Joy, 26, gained a lot of fame for playing the lead role in Netflix's series The Queen's Gambit, in which she struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.

The series aired on the streaming platform in October 2020.

