Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Meghan Markle accused of ‘crying’ over own issues: ‘Dizzying woman!’

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly ‘crying over her own struggles’ despite having guests on the podcast.

 The deputy editor of the Spectator, Freddy Gray, brought these claims to light.

He made the revelations in reference to Meghan Markle’s new podcast episode for Archetypes.

While addressing Meghan’s revelations about the word ‘crazy’ he was quoted saying, “Meghan’s self-absorption is dizzying. The subtext of every female story ends up actually being Meghan’s own struggles.”

“[Meghan] pivots effortlessly back to herself:” he also pointed out, referencing her quote, “‘I would love to cry this much. But I’m conditioned to still have a different kind of composure.’”

Before concluding he also weighed in on Meghan’s chat with Deepika Padukone and added, “Deepika talks rather candidly about her mental health difficulties only for Meghan to chip in helpfully about herself again.”

