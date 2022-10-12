 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle accused of making ‘massively egotistical’ claims

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being put on blast for having made ‘pointless’ and ‘massively egotistical’ claims.

Royal commentator Nile Gardiner issued these claims in an opinion piece.

He shared the accusation on Twitter and it read, “Another completely pointless, massively egotistical, hubris-filled podcast from Meghan Markle.”

Check it out Below:

This comes in reference to Meghan Markle’s new podcast episode where she told listeners, “Raise your hand if you've ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts? Insane, out of your mind, completely irrational, OK? You get the point.”

“Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see. Just how many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too,” she added before concluding. 

