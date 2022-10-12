 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markles Archetypes
Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'

Kim Kardashian's hotly released crime show topped the Spotify US podcast chart beating Meghan Markle’s Archetypes.

According to report published by Forbes, the reality TV star’s show titled The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith jumped to no. 1 leaving behind The Joe Rogan Experience, with Meghan's podcast coming in third.

The Kardashians star’s newly launched podcast focuses on Kevin Keith, who is serving a life sentence for a triple homicide that took place in 1994, even though there was no physical evidence tying him to the crime.

In the show, Kim interviews experts while reviewing evidence related to the case and police interviews at the time the murders took place.

The third episode of The System, dropped on 10th October, featured the ex-wife of Kanye West interviewing Keith’s brother.

The eight-part series dethroned the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, which ruled over the chart ever since its launch in August this year.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’
Charlie Puth creates an original beat live on Jimmy Fallon’s Show using a 'mug and spoon'

Charlie Puth creates an original beat live on Jimmy Fallon’s Show using a 'mug and spoon'
'Meghan Markle is an actress who’s constantly acting the victim'

'Meghan Markle is an actress who’s constantly acting the victim'
Britney Spears 'reckless beahviour' receives tight slap from THIS person

Britney Spears 'reckless beahviour' receives tight slap from THIS person
Teaser unveiled of Janhvi Kapoor upcoming movie 'Mili'

Teaser unveiled of Janhvi Kapoor upcoming movie 'Mili'
King Charles III receives backlash from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans

King Charles III receives backlash from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans
Britney Spears prays her father burns in ‘hell’ for abusing her during conservatorship

Britney Spears prays her father burns in ‘hell’ for abusing her during conservatorship
Gerard Pique new girlfriend spends time with Shakira’s kids: Report

Gerard Pique new girlfriend spends time with Shakira’s kids: Report
Meghan Markle accused of making ‘massively egotistical’ claims

Meghan Markle accused of making ‘massively egotistical’ claims
Kate Middleton reveals her mother Carole's expression over William's proposal

Kate Middleton reveals her mother Carole's expression over William's proposal
Meghan Markle’s ‘eye-rolling’ release ‘nothing but whinging, moaning’

Meghan Markle’s ‘eye-rolling’ release ‘nothing but whinging, moaning’