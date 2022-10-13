King Charles coronation: guest list slashed by three quarters

The Coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to the British media, the event is being cut down to less than an hour and the guest list is slashed by a three quarters and there will be a less formal dress code.



The coronation takes place on the fourth birthday of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Some royal fans and experts are convinced that the birthday of Archie was chosen to prove Harry and Meghan a pretext to skip the coronation.