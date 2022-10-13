 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles coronation: guest list slashed by three quarters

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

King Charles coronation: guest list slashed by three quarters

The Coronation of  King Charles will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. 

According to the British media, the event is being cut down to less than an hour and the guest list is slashed by a three quarters and there will be a less formal dress code.

The coronation takes place on the fourth birthday of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Some royal fans and experts are convinced that the birthday of Archie was chosen to prove Harry and Meghan a pretext to skip the coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’

Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’
British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

Megyn Kelly shares Kim Kardashian is ‘booed’ at NFL game for her ‘narcissism’

Megyn Kelly shares Kim Kardashian is ‘booed’ at NFL game for her ‘narcissism’
King Charles is not politically neutral?

King Charles is not politically neutral?

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, dies in car crash at 23

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, dies in car crash at 23
Lizzo expresses dismay over Black women treatment in the US

Lizzo expresses dismay over Black women treatment in the US
King Charles III won't let Meghan and Harry damage monarchy

King Charles III won't let Meghan and Harry damage monarchy

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’
Prince William discusses Boston visit with mayor Michelle Wu

Prince William discusses Boston visit with mayor Michelle Wu
Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'

Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'