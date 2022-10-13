Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend King Charles' coronation after Archie snub?





File Footage

Royal experts weigh in on the chances that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be receiving an invite to King Charles' coronation.



Royal commentator and journalist Kinsey Schofield issued these insights and brought them to light according to the Daily Star.

The expert believes, "Harry and Meghan will be invited," espcially since "Somehow they keep getting invitations despite their destructive behaviour."

This claim comes shortly after Buckingham Palace announced King CHarles' coronation plans and admitted, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday, May 6 2023."

"The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury."

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort."

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."