Rohit Saraf responds to being called a national crush: 'I really enjoy it'

Rohit Saraf's 'Mismatched 2' is set to release on October 14

Rohit Saraf, recently in an interview, opened about how he feels when he is called the national crush of India.

While talking to IndiaToday, he stated: “I have secretly started enjoying it. There is still a certain amount of awkwardness because it’s like ‘oh god! Stop it’. But at the same time, a part of me is just really flattered. I really enjoy it.”

Moreover, the Mismatched actor also revealed the craziest thing a fan girl had done for him. “There have been a lot of experiences. One thing that takes the cake for me is that a girl tattooed my name on her ring finger. “

“And that was a lot. I was like ‘are you sure you want that level of commitment towards me?’ I have never received that kind of commitment from my relationships before. It was crazy but also overwhelming and heartwarming to see that, added Rohit.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf last appeared in the film Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. He played younger brother to Roshan in the film. His Netflix series Mismatched 2 will be released soon on Netflix with Prajakta Koli on October 14, reports IndiaToday.