 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby shuns queuegate criticism as she leads red carpet

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Holly Willoughby looked relaxed and tension free, showing off her gorgeous smile amid her inappropriate age remarks and the recent 'queue gate’ scandal.

The stars were out in force on Thursday night as the great and good of British television descended upon Wembley's OVO Arena, London, for the 2022 National Television Awards.

Leading the red carpet glamour for the 27th annual ceremony was the blonde beauty who looked gorgeous in a dramatic black strapless ballgown.

The This Morning host, 41, was all smiles as she walked the red carpet alongside new Love Island host Maya Jama, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former Islander Maura Higgins amid controversy surrounding accusations she and co-star Phillip Schofield jumped the queue to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in the state last month.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

This year's National Television Awards will honour the 64-year-old and his trailblazing career in UK television, which has endured for nearly 50 years.

Celebrity fans will be seen paying tribute to the comedian and fundraising Comic Relief frontman when the awards are broadcast live on ITV from the OVO Arena, Wembley.


More From Entertainment:

Lizzo addresses her bold concert outfit, calling‘ a feminist’ message

Lizzo addresses her bold concert outfit, calling‘ a feminist’ message
Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’
King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation
Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’

Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’
George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’
Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day

Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day
BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid

BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’
Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW
Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm
Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics

Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics