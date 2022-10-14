Kim Kardashian says she 'can't take' Kanye West insults anymore: 'Exhausted'

Kim Kardashian is complaining about Kanye West's social media drama on latest episode of The Kardashians.



Speaking to sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner over lunch, Kim confessed she 'can't take' her ex-husband's online antics.

"It’s exhausting,” Kim began. “Today I’m just exhausted.”

Kim went on to reveal that West “posted [that he] can’t see the kids” on Instagram.

“You were here this morning, stop with this narrative," Kim responded to the post.

“I can’t take it anymore. But I don’t want to go back and forth on the internet," admitted Kim.

“This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost,” West captioned a post back in March.



“As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive,” he concluded, while referring to daughter North West.