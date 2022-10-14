 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian says she 'can't take' Kanye West insults anymore: 'Exhausted'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian is complaining about Kanye West's social media drama on latest episode of The Kardashians.

Speaking to sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner  over lunch, Kim confessed she 'can't take' her ex-husband's online antics.

"It’s exhausting,” Kim began. “Today I’m just exhausted.”

Kim went on to reveal that West “posted [that he] can’t see the kids” on Instagram.

“You were here this morning, stop with this narrative," Kim responded to the post.

“I can’t take it anymore. But I don’t want to go back and forth on the internet," admitted Kim.

“This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost,” West captioned a post back in March.

“As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive,” he concluded, while referring to daughter North West.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham addresses 'split rumours' with David Beckham: 'Not pretty enough'

Victoria Beckham addresses 'split rumours' with David Beckham: 'Not pretty enough'
Biographer wants Camilla to avoid wearing Koh-i-Noor as it may bring bad luck

Biographer wants Camilla to avoid wearing Koh-i-Noor as it may bring bad luck

Queen release a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen release a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Leonardo Dicaprio-backed fintech Aspiration names new Chief Executive Officer

Leonardo Dicaprio-backed fintech Aspiration names new Chief Executive Officer
Meghan Markle urged to build her own brand

Meghan Markle urged to build her own brand

King Charles accused of breaching royal protocol

King Charles accused of breaching royal protocol

Meghan and Harry made a mistake and handled it in unfortunate way says expert

Meghan and Harry made a mistake and handled it in unfortunate way says expert

Helen Skelton LEFT HEARTBROKEN after discovering ex husband having baby with girlfriend

Helen Skelton LEFT HEARTBROKEN after discovering ex husband having baby with girlfriend
Holly Willoughby had NO ISSUE with queuing during National Television Awards

Holly Willoughby had NO ISSUE with queuing during National Television Awards
Prince Harry once saved his wife Meghan Markle's life: Here's how

Prince Harry once saved his wife Meghan Markle's life: Here's how
Meghan Markle accused of using 'needy' Prince Harry for 'wealth and fame'

Meghan Markle accused of using 'needy' Prince Harry for 'wealth and fame'
Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look

Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look