Friday Oct 14 2022
King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards

Friday Oct 14, 2022

King Charles III was introduced at the National Television awards as Prince of Wales in a huge blunder by host Joel Dommett.

The 37-year-old host was introducing the 73-year-old monarch who has recorded a special video to mark 50 years of Emmerdale.

Following the mistake, Joel clarified that Charles was still Prince at the time of recording.

However, fans took over Twitter by storm to bash the host, writing: “As if he just introduced him as Prince of Wales.... he's the King of England #NTAs.”

“Joel just introduced King Charles as the Prince Of Wales? #NTA #Emmerdale,” read a second comment.

“Joel shouldn’t you of said King Charles? Not Prince of Wales. #NTAs,” a third user noted.

Meanwhile, Charles appeared delighted to admit being a fan of the soap.

“I'm delighted to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Emmerdale and I am afraid I am so old that I can remember when it was called Emmerdale farm, owned by the Sugdens,” he said in the video clip.

“It is a testament to all the hard work of the production team that has become such an important British institution and major British export with hundreds of thousands of fans from Scandinavia to New Zealand all keen to follow the fortunes of what is left of the Sugdens and their newer neighbours,” he added.  

