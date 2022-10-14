 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer out now

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Money Back Guarantee is slated to release on April 21, 2023
'Money Back Guarantee' is slated to release on April 21, 2023

Earlier today, the trailer for Faisal Qureshi ‘s action-packed film Money Back Guarantee has been finally released.

Qureshi announced the news through his Instagram handle. He wrote: “The wait is finally over! ZASHKO Films. In collaboration with Gameover Productions & Distribution Club, present the first official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee. “

“MBG is an action, comedy and thriller movie written & directed by Faisal Qureshi. Releases in cinemas worldwide on Eid Al Fitr 2023, wrote Faisal.”

See trailer: 

The film features renowned stars: Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Jawed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Mirza Gohar, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram is going to make his acting debut with this film. The film is all set to release on April 21, 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story

Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: 'Good content but less comedic'

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: 'Good content but less comedic'

Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand bearing Nick Jonas initials on Karwa Chauth

Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand bearing Nick Jonas initials on Karwa Chauth
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' a cornucopia of valor & extravagance in rural Pakistan

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' a cornucopia of valor & extravagance in rural Pakistan
Sana Fakhar officially announces divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri

Sana Fakhar officially announces divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri
Rohit Saraf responds to being called a national crush: 'I really enjoy it'

Rohit Saraf responds to being called a national crush: 'I really enjoy it'
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'off to work' picture with son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'off to work' picture with son Jeh
Tabu reveals Akshay Khanna's character poster from 'Drishyam 2'

Tabu reveals Akshay Khanna's character poster from 'Drishyam 2'
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Pathaan' teaser to release on the same date

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Pathaan' teaser to release on the same date
Ayushmann Khurrana credits Kishore Kumar for 'Dream Girl 2'

Ayushmann Khurrana credits Kishore Kumar for 'Dream Girl 2'
Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!

Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!
Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'