Friday Oct 14 2022
Christine McGuinness puts on a stylish display at NTAs, while Paddy didn't show up

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Christine McGuinness puts on a stylish display at NTAs, while Paddy didn't show up

Christine McGuinness put on a stylish display as she head home from the National Television Awards, while her estranged husband Paddy didn't show up.

On Thursday the television personality, 34, couldn't stop smiling after avoiding an awkward run-in with her estranged husband Paddy, who never showed up to the event.

It comes after she admitted she felt 'anxious' to see her husband Paddy at the glitzy event following their split.

Christine put on a very busty display in a stunning black gown which was embroidered with a gold floral pattern and featured a daring thigh-high split.

She completed the look with a pair of gold heels while accessorising with some long black gloves with glitzy tassels and added some chandelier earrings.

Meanwhile, Paddy, 49, took to Instagram to show how he spent his night after deciding to skip the awards despite being nominated for Best Authored Documentary.

He shared a photo of his takeaway, penning: 'Sometimes only a chippy tea will do! Before and after. Chips, pudding, peas, and gravy.'

A source told MailOnline: 'Paddy stayed home to look after the kids so Christine could attend the event.' 

