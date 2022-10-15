King Charles wanting to ‘hand’ Archie, Lilibet titles to ‘reconcile’ with Prince Harry

King Charles is reportedly hoping to reconcile with Prince Harry by offering Archie and Lilibet royal the titles he so desires.



Royal expert and commentator Katie Nicholl shared these thoughts in her interview with Fox News.

She started off by saying, “I think Charles has been devastated by how things have spiralled. And he is hopeful that there will be a reconciliation.”

“I think we saw that in the very public olive branches that were extended to Harry and Meghan.”

“After the queen’s death, particularly in that first speech that Charles gave to the nation, he spoke of his love for Harry and Meghan. He addressed them on first-name terms.”

“He made the concession to allow Harry to wear his uniform when he was standing vigil by the queen’s coffin and of course, there’s the matter of titles, whether [his grandchildren] Archie and Lilibet will get [them].”

“Will that be the final olive branch that is offered? I think we’ll hear about that imminently.”