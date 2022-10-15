Prince Harry branded ‘entirely difficult to handle: report

Royal experts have just branded Prince Harry entirely difficult to watch, for critics and fans all across the globe.

Royal body language expert Judi James issued this allegation in an interview with Express UK.

She began by pointing out how “[Harry] is often self-effacing, offering a sweet, double-handed wave of greeting.”

“It’s hard to watch Harry here and not regret the fact that he is no longer a member of the royal Firm,” Ms James also added.

“He engages so well and shows empathy with the people he is talking to, as well as exposing his own emotions in a very natural way.”

“He is especially good with the children, who he mirrors and mimics to create some very natural bonds with, and who he talks to directly and easily, rather than talking over them at their parents.”