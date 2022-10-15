Megan Thee Stallion wants to take break after LA housebreaking

Megan Thee Stallion said she wants to take a break after her Los Angeles home break-in.

As per a report published by TMZ, the burglary took place on Thursday night when two men took an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronic devices.

Following the theft, the rapper took to Twitter to share her reaction as she wrote, "Wow," before adding, "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."

However, the 27-year-old shared that she hasn't been feeling her best and is going to take some time to herself.

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break," Stallion tweeted after the incident. "I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."



