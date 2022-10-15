 
Russell Crowe responds to Best Friend’s Wedding audition claim with Julia Roberts

Russell Crowe recently denied a claim made by My Best Friend’s Wedding director P.J. Hogan saying, the actor had a terrible table read with Julia Roberts for the 1997 movie.

According to Independent, The Gladiator star revealed on Friday he never auditioned for the role of Roberts’ best friend in the classic rom-com.

Hogan in his book From Hollywood With Love, published in February this year, penned, “Crowe wouldn't look at the actress during the audition and read every line in a monotone”.

“It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced. Russell was seated opposite Julia.”

The author continued, “Russell gripped that script, and he stared at that script, and he didn’t look at her once,”

“He read every line in a monotone. At one point, Julia was literally leaning over the table, staring, like, inches from Russell’s face, trying to make eye contact. And he wouldn’t look at her.”

Hogan said in his book, “At the end of the reading, Russell came up to me and said, ‘I thought that went pretty well.’ And then I knew: Russell was not going to be in My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

However, after eight months later, Crowe vehemently responded to this allegation on Twitter

“Pure imagination on behalf of this director,” he tweeted.

Crowe added, “'I did not audition for this film. I have never done a table read with the actress mentioned. Would be funny if it wasn’t so pointless.”

Meanwhile, the role of Roberts’ best friend was played by Dermot Mulroney in the movie.

