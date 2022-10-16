 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

The Crown branded 'barred-load of nonsense' by former British PM: 'No fact-check'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

The Crown is dubbed a harmful work of fiction by a former British Prime Minister.

Sir John Major, who was PM from 1990 and 1997, says the Netflix series are 'a barrel-load of nonsense' and has called out its 'damaging and malicious fiction.'

This comes amid rumours that the fifth season of the show will damage the reputation of Charles as the King of Britain.

Sir John later adds that his conversations with the Queen on the show are “fiction, pure and simple”.

The spokesperson said: “Sir John has not cooperated – in any way – with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any script material in this or any other series.

“Discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and – for Sir John – will always remain so.”

The Crown is set to stream on Netflix on November 9.

