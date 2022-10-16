 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
King Charles 'waiting' how 'Denmark plays out' before passing Archie title verdict

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

King Charles III is looking at fellow monarchy before passing his verdict on the titles of Prince Harry's kids.

A royal expert believes the monarch is closely watching how 'Denmark plays out' as he is pressured to declare grandchildren Archie and Lilibet 'Prince' and 'Princess.'

This comes amid Queen Margrethe of Denmark decided to strip the titles of her grandchildren from second son, Princess Joachim.

Speaking about the circumstances, Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah tells True Royalty's The Royal Beat: "I think Charles will be waiting to see a lot of things.

"I think he'll probably wait to see how Denmark plays out.

"He's going to think about how the future of the monarchy looks like."

Ms Nikkhah said: "Harry and Meghan have chosen their own path in America.

"Should that affect their children's future lives? Some would argue 'yes', some would argue 'no'.

"There's all sorts of issues over it. But I think - watch this space - because when that decision is finally made, and it's still sounding like the King is still considering what he's going to do there.

"If he decides to issue Letters Patent and remove those titles, I think you can bet your bottom dollar that is not going to go down well in California," she concludes.

