 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie sends love to mom Sarah Ferguson on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Princess Eugenie sends love to mom Sarah Ferguson on her birthday
Princess Eugenie sends love to mom Sarah Ferguson on her birthday

Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Sarah Ferguson, who turned 63 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie posted never-before-seen photos of Sarah Ferguson to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote in the caption, “Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never.. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy! @sarahferguson15”, followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Sarah on her special day.

Earlier, Sarah Ferguson celebrated her 63rd birthday with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis-- Muick and Sandy.

Prince Andrew’s former wife took to her Instagram handle and posted adorable photos with the corgis with a sweet note.

She wrote, “The presents that keep giving.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian’s controversial remarks edited from ‘The Kardashians,’ fans react in anger

Kim Kardashian’s controversial remarks edited from ‘The Kardashians,’ fans react in anger

'Hagrid cannot conjure Patronus charm spell': J.K. Rowling

'Hagrid cannot conjure Patronus charm spell': J.K. Rowling

Victoria Beckham grooves to Madonna’s hit number while getting ready in New York

Victoria Beckham grooves to Madonna’s hit number while getting ready in New York
Prince Harry 'orchestrated' lobbying bid for fears about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'orchestrated' lobbying bid for fears about Meghan Markle
J.K. Rowling 'can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid': Here's why

J.K. Rowling 'can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid': Here's why
Harry Styles gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’

Harry Styles gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’
King Charles faces another major challenge within royal family

King Charles faces another major challenge within royal family
Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves

Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's docuseries has Netflix 'butting heads'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's docuseries has Netflix 'butting heads'
Ghislaine Maxwell surprises world with 'truth' about Prince Andrew picture

Ghislaine Maxwell surprises world with 'truth' about Prince Andrew picture