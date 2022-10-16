Princess Eugenie sends love to mom Sarah Ferguson on her birthday

Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Sarah Ferguson, who turned 63 on Saturday.



Taking to Instagram, Eugenie posted never-before-seen photos of Sarah Ferguson to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote in the caption, “Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never.. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy! @sarahferguson15”, followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Sarah on her special day.

Earlier, Sarah Ferguson celebrated her 63rd birthday with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis-- Muick and Sandy.

Prince Andrew’s former wife took to her Instagram handle and posted adorable photos with the corgis with a sweet note.

She wrote, “The presents that keep giving.”