Sunday Oct 16 2022
Prince Harry 'rejected' Queen Elizabeth 'days' before death

Prince Harry 'rejected' Queen Elizabeth 'days' before death

Prince Harry is being called out for his alleged rejection of Queen Elizabeth, days prior to her death.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl issued these insights in his most recent interview with GB News Breakfast.

She was quoted telling the outlet, "The Queen always has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. There’s a big sleepover at Balmoral, they were invited to go to that."

"They were also invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales, Thus far they haven’t done it," she also added before concluding. 

