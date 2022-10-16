Helen Skelton becomes a STRONGER PERSON than ever after split with Richie Myler

Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile star is staying strong as ever!

Helen was left heartbroken on Monday after discovering her ex-husband Richie Myler is having a baby with a new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Amid the heartbreaking news, the presenter revealed she's having the time of her life on Strictly amid a tumultuous period in her personal life.

The star is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing, notching up hours of rehearsal time before performing live to millions on Saturday nights, but despite the gruelling schedule the star has gushed about her love for the show.

Speaking to her Radio 5 Live colleagues on her Sunday morning show, Helen was asked about the judges' critique on Saturday night, suggesting she needs to 'give a little more fire' to her routines.

'I'm having a really good time,' Helen replied. 'Some people walk into a room and go "ta da I'm here!" with jazz hands and some people walk into rooms and go "alright" I'm the latter.'

'In my eyes I'm dancing on a table in front of millions of people on a Saturday night, that's welly isn't it?'

Helen went on to add that work was no less stressful than being a mother of three children.

“I have three children under the age of seven. Go to work and rest,” she told the audience.

On Saturday night's Strictly, Helen looked teary as her dance partner Gorka Marquez spoke out about her 'difficult time' live on the show.

Gorka, 32, attempted to boost Helen's confidence, telling her to 'believe in you please', after seeming to allude to her personal difficulties.







