Sunday Oct 16 2022
Kate Middleton's outfit reminds fans of 'Harry Potter'

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Kate Middleton's outfit reminds fans of 'Harry Potter'

Kate Middleton's fans have been pointing out similarities between the Princess of Wales’ recent outfit and the iconic uniform in Harry Potter.

The mother-of-three turned heads around in a light blue coat as she left onlookers jaw-dropped with her classy yet stylish looks.

As Kate wore a sleek dress with caped shoulders, People noted that fans were quick to notice the “Beauxbatons realness” of the royal’s look.

“I’ve just been alerted to the very important development that Kate Middleton has enrolled in Beauxbatons Academy and I look forward to seeing if she submits her name for the Triwizard Tournament this year,” one Tweet read.

In the books and films, French school students, portrayed as highly refined and even travelling in magical carriages, wore similar uniforms to Kate’s dress.

