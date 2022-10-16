 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Akshay Kumar calls reports of him owning INR 260 cr jet 'baseless lies'

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him owning INR 260 cr jet 'baseless lies'

Akshay Kumar reacted to rumours of him owning a private jet worth INR 260 crore on Twitter and called out such reports for spreading baseless lies, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a screenshot of one such report and called it out in the caption.

He wrote, "Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. (thumbs down emoji) #POFbyAK.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is all set for his fifth and final film release of this year, Ram Setu. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev and Nassar alongside Akshay and will release in theatres on October 25 around Diwali.

