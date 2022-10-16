 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana says not doing regressive films is his USP

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana says not doing regressive films is his USP
Ayushmann Khurrana says not doing regressive films is his USP

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about his film choices in a recent interview. Ayushmann said that progressive films are his USP and that's why he won't do any regressive films, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayushmann said that he believes in cinema for a change which is why he appears in movies that have a moral and that is what gives him a unique identity in the film industry.

Ayushmann told Bollywood Hungama, "I think it's just that I don't want to do anything regressive. I know, the popular palate is slightly regressive, but I can't change my mindset like that. So, this is my USP, I'll do films which are progressive, that have a moral."

He further added, "I believe in cinema for change and the more people watch it, like it should be a theatrical because it reaches out to more people."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G which was released in theatres on October 14 and is doing well at the box office so far.

More From Showbiz:

Sidharth Malhotra praises Alia Bhatt for her prep work

Sidharth Malhotra praises Alia Bhatt for her prep work
Akshay Kumar calls reports of him owning INR 260 cr jet 'baseless lies'

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him owning INR 260 cr jet 'baseless lies'
Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes fun of her for 'K3G'

Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes fun of her for 'K3G'
Sidharth Malhotra reacts to rumours of his wedding with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to rumours of his wedding with Kiara Advani
Adnan Siddiqui demands 'more box office share' for 'TLoMJ': 'Hollywood gives 75%'

Adnan Siddiqui demands 'more box office share' for 'TLoMJ': 'Hollywood gives 75%'
Salman Khan teases Siddharth Malhotra on wedding rumors with Kiara Advani

Salman Khan teases Siddharth Malhotra on wedding rumors with Kiara Advani
Lux Style Awards enter into third decade of honouring and celebrating Pakistani talent

Lux Style Awards enter into third decade of honouring and celebrating Pakistani talent
Ajay Devgn 'Drishyam 2': Trailer comes on THIS date

Ajay Devgn 'Drishyam 2': Trailer comes on THIS date
Hema Malini's 74th birthday: A tribute to 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood

Hema Malini's 74th birthday: A tribute to 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary: The actress shares personal accounts of her big day

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary: The actress shares personal accounts of her big day
Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sardar Udham'
Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'