Ayushmann Khurrana says not doing regressive films is his USP

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about his film choices in a recent interview. Ayushmann said that progressive films are his USP and that's why he won't do any regressive films, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayushmann said that he believes in cinema for a change which is why he appears in movies that have a moral and that is what gives him a unique identity in the film industry.

Ayushmann told Bollywood Hungama, "I think it's just that I don't want to do anything regressive. I know, the popular palate is slightly regressive, but I can't change my mindset like that. So, this is my USP, I'll do films which are progressive, that have a moral."

He further added, "I believe in cinema for change and the more people watch it, like it should be a theatrical because it reaches out to more people."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G which was released in theatres on October 14 and is doing well at the box office so far.