Monday Oct 17 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan to be invited to Charles coronation if Camilla is not targeted in memoir

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan to be invited to Charles coronation if Camilla is not targeted in memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not be invited to King Charles coronation if the Duke of Sussex targets Camilla in his upcoming memoir.

Citing sources, Daily Beast reported"Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public."

According to UK's Daily Express, a friend of Camilla has now reportedly said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be welcome at the coronation if the much-anticipated book touches on Camilla.

"This is because of Charles' deeply loving relationship with Camilla and his protective feelings toward her, the source suggested," the publication reported.

The King and the Queen Consort will be crowned in a ceremony that will take place in Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023.

It said the memoir, set to be published by Penguin Random House, will likely delve into Prince Harry's rift with William, his troubled relationship with Charles, his view of his stepmother Camilla, and the turbulent fallout of his and Meghan's departure from the UK in 2020.

