Monday Oct 17 2022
Author sees no hope of reconciliation between Prince William and Harry

Monday Oct 17, 2022

The author of a new book on the royal family has said that Prince William "can’t completely forgive Harry" for his decision to step down as a full-time working member of the Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

The fact that William can't completely forgive his brother is his family have been hugely impacted by Megxit, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave their senior posts within the Royal Family was dubbed in 2020, Katie Nicholl said.

The author of "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown" told Us Weekly: "[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done.

"It had a huge impact on him, on Catherine, on their young family. It put them in that prime sort of centre. It moved them centre stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been."

