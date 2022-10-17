Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral snaps

 
Monday Oct 17 2022
Monday Oct 17, 2022

Justin Bieber was “very happy” after his wife Hailey Bieber posed with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

In the viral snaps, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, the Only Murders in the Building star and the model can be seen hugging and smiling.

The pictures finally put an end to all rumours of an alleged rift between the two ladies over their shared romantic interest in the Canadian singer.

Following which, an insider close to Peaches singer spilled to Entertainment Tonight, "Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone."

Another source event claimed that the well-timed photographs were meant to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.”

This comes after Hailey said during an appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast that she and Selena have nothing but “respect” for each other.

The model also denied speculations that she was romantically involved with Justin at the time when he was dating Selena.

