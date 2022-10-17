Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to fly off to Saudi Arabia to film a major part of 'Dunki'

'Dunki' is all set to release worldwide on December 22, 2023

According to the reports, Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani will be flying to Saudi Arabia next month to shoot a major schedule of upcoming film Dunki.

The sources revealed: “After the recent schedule in Wai, Dunki will be shot in Bhayandar for a day or two. This will be done before Diwali, after which they will head to Saudi Arabia in mid-November for an important schedule of the film. This will be a 10 to 12 days shoot.”

“Earlier they had plans to film in Dubai, but now they have finally zeroed in on Saudi. Prep for the international schedule has already begun, added sources.”

Dunki’s filming started this year in April in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. Later on, Hirani and Khan went to London and Budapest to shoot the international schedule of the film.

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial features: Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the key roles.

As per PinkVIlla, Dunki is all set to hit the theatres on December 22nd, 2023.