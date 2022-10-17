 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to fly off to Saudi Arabia to film a major part of 'Dunki'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Dunki is all set to release worldwide on December 22, 2023
'Dunki' is all set to release worldwide on December 22, 2023

According to the reports, Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani will be flying to Saudi Arabia next month to shoot a major schedule of upcoming film Dunki.

The sources revealed: “After the recent schedule in Wai, Dunki will be shot in Bhayandar for a day or two. This will be done before Diwali, after which they will head to Saudi Arabia in mid-November for an important schedule of the film. This will be a 10 to 12 days shoot.”

“Earlier they had plans to film in Dubai, but now they have finally zeroed in on Saudi. Prep for the international schedule has already begun, added sources.”

Dunki’s filming started this year in April in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. Later on, Hirani and Khan went to London and Budapest to shoot the international schedule of the film.

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial features: Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the key roles.

As per PinkVIlla, Dunki is all set to hit the theatres on December 22nd, 2023. 

More From Showbiz:

Shriram Nene writes a love note for Madhuri Dixit on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Shriram Nene writes a love note for Madhuri Dixit on their 23rd wedding anniversary
Pan Nalin reveals that he sold his Mumbai house to fund 'Chhello Show'

Pan Nalin reveals that he sold his Mumbai house to fund 'Chhello Show'
Anil Kapoor wishes brother Sanjay on 60th birthday

Anil Kapoor wishes brother Sanjay on 60th birthday
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs. 19 crore collection

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs. 19 crore collection
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Wajahat Rauf urges information ministry to solve screening issue

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Wajahat Rauf urges information ministry to solve screening issue
Indian actress Vaishali Takkar found dead at her home

Indian actress Vaishali Takkar found dead at her home
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 5.2 crore on second day

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 5.2 crore on second day
Ayushmann Khurrana says not doing regressive films is his USP

Ayushmann Khurrana says not doing regressive films is his USP
Sidharth Malhotra praises Alia Bhatt for her prep work

Sidharth Malhotra praises Alia Bhatt for her prep work
Akshay Kumar calls reports of him owning INR 260 cr jet 'baseless lies'

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him owning INR 260 cr jet 'baseless lies'
Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes fun of her for 'K3G'

Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes fun of her for 'K3G'
Sidharth Malhotra reacts to rumours of his wedding with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to rumours of his wedding with Kiara Advani