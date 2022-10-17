 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Eugenie garners 'love' for sharing 'refreshing' photo with fans

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

FileFootage

Royal fans appeared swooning over the 'refreshing' photo of Princess Eugenie as put her candid side on display.

The 32-year-old princess posted an adorable photo of her and her mother Sarah Ferguson featuring candid and makeup-free selves of the mum-daughter duo.

The photo, captured outdoors, showed bare-faced Eugenie posing for a selfie with Fergie who flashed a bright smile.

Prince Eugenie garners love for sharing refreshing photo with fans

"Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!” she captioned the photo.

Reacting to the lovely post, royal fans took the charge to fill up the comment section with praises for Eugenie.

“These are the normal pictures of the royal family that I absolutely love. Thank you for sharing them with us!," one user wrote.

"My first thought was how normal and refreshing. Thanks for no filters and showing how it really is. Beautiful," another added.

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell backing Prince Andrew is ‘like hole in the head’

Ghislaine Maxwell backing Prince Andrew is ‘like hole in the head’
Danish Royal Family 'signals more relaxedness' with birthday tribute to Prince Christian

Danish Royal Family 'signals more relaxedness' with birthday tribute to Prince Christian
Megan Fox, fiance Machine Gun Kelly turn heads with unique fashion sense in LA

Megan Fox, fiance Machine Gun Kelly turn heads with unique fashion sense in LA
David Beckham faces backlash by Rob Rinder over backing Qatar World Cup: Read

David Beckham faces backlash by Rob Rinder over backing Qatar World Cup: Read
King Charles not moving into Buckingham Palace as it doesn’t ‘fit’ for modern life

King Charles not moving into Buckingham Palace as it doesn’t ‘fit’ for modern life
King Charles’ friends rubbish ‘hurtful’ story line in ‘The Crown’ ousting Queen

King Charles’ friends rubbish ‘hurtful’ story line in ‘The Crown’ ousting Queen
Motorcyclists gather to ‘do a ride in remembrance for’ Queen

Motorcyclists gather to ‘do a ride in remembrance for’ Queen
Harry Styles, Lizzo flaunt BFF goals as they pose together in Chicago

Harry Styles, Lizzo flaunt BFF goals as they pose together in Chicago
Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez leave fans baffled as they appear together amid feud rumours

Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez leave fans baffled as they appear together amid feud rumours
Mike Tindall didn’t ‘seek’ King Charles’ 'permission' to appear on reality show

Mike Tindall didn’t ‘seek’ King Charles’ 'permission' to appear on reality show
Helen Skelton offers BEST TIP for working mums after Gorka's speech

Helen Skelton offers BEST TIP for working mums after Gorka's speech
Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral snaps

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral snaps