Prince Eugenie garners 'love' for sharing 'refreshing' photo with fans

Royal fans appeared swooning over the 'refreshing' photo of Princess Eugenie as put her candid side on display.



The 32-year-old princess posted an adorable photo of her and her mother Sarah Ferguson featuring candid and makeup-free selves of the mum-daughter duo.

The photo, captured outdoors, showed bare-faced Eugenie posing for a selfie with Fergie who flashed a bright smile.



"Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!” she captioned the photo.

Reacting to the lovely post, royal fans took the charge to fill up the comment section with praises for Eugenie.

“These are the normal pictures of the royal family that I absolutely love. Thank you for sharing them with us!," one user wrote.

"My first thought was how normal and refreshing. Thanks for no filters and showing how it really is. Beautiful," another added.