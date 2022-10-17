Ghislaine Maxwell backing Prince Andrew is ‘like hole in the head’

 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17, 2022

Prince Andrew’s friends said that the support for the duke from convicted Ghislaine Maxwell is "unhelpful".

The disgraced socialite, who has been imprisoned for 20 years, described the duke as a ‘dear friend’ in a bombshell interview behind the bars.

Denying rumours of her dating the duke, Ghislaine declared: “I care about him.”

According to The Sun, a friend of Andrew said: “Receiving words of support from a convicted sex trafficker isn't very helpful.”

He added that Ghislaine’s backing is “like a hole in the head.”

Ghislaine’s jaw-dropping comments, shared in an exclusive prison interview with The Mail, contradicted her statement in court.

She described Andrew as a 'sophisticated predator'.  

