Monday Oct 17 2022
Prince Harry ‘forcing’ King Charles to choose between him and Queen Camilla?

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Prince Harry is expected to force his father, King Charles III, to choose between him and his stepmom Queen Consort Camilla with the release of his upcoming memoir, a royal expert has claimed.

In fact, according to expert Tom Sykes of The Beast, if Prince Harry does talk about Camilla in his memoir, King Charles could be forced to choose between his wife and son.

Talks about Prince Harry detailing his upbringing in the royal family in the book have been rife, with many experts waiting with bated breath to see what the Duke of Sussex has to say about his stepmother, the new Queen Consort Camilla.

Commenting on the same, Sykes said: “It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.”

“Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” he added, before sharing that Prince Harry could ‘undo’ his father’s hard work to build Camilla’s image.

