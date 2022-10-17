 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' trailer out

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 trailer out
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' trailer out

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Drishyam 2's trailer was released today at an event in Goa in the presence of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The trailer shows the story of the 2017 thriller Drishyam being continued after seven years where the murder case from seven years ago is still open and the investigating officer Akshaye Khanna is in search of evidence to catch Ajay Devgn's lie to protect his family.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' earns INR 15 crore in opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' earns INR 15 crore in opening weekend
Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' earns INR 25 lacs on Day 3

Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' earns INR 25 lacs on Day 3
Urvashi Rautela chops off hair in support of Iranian women

Urvashi Rautela chops off hair in support of Iranian women
Ajay Devgn opens up on working on a sequel

Ajay Devgn opens up on working on a sequel
Katrina Kaif says she will make sure Alia and Priyanka use her makeup in 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Katrina Kaif says she will make sure Alia and Priyanka use her makeup in 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Rohit Saraf reveals Hrithik Roshan delayed 'Vikram Vedha' shoot for him

Rohit Saraf reveals Hrithik Roshan delayed 'Vikram Vedha' shoot for him
Imran Ashraf announces divorce with wife Kiran Ashfaq

Imran Ashraf announces divorce with wife Kiran Ashfaq
Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota' Hai completes 24 years

Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota' Hai completes 24 years
Deepika Padukone features in top 10 most beautiful women's list

Deepika Padukone features in top 10 most beautiful women's list
Tabu on 'Drishyam 2': 'It's one of my most difficult characters'

Tabu on 'Drishyam 2': 'It's one of my most difficult characters'
Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to fly off to Saudi Arabia to film major part of 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to fly off to Saudi Arabia to film major part of 'Dunki'
Shriram Nene writes a love note for Madhuri Dixit on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Shriram Nene writes a love note for Madhuri Dixit on their 23rd wedding anniversary