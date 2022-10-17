Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' trailer out

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Drishyam 2's trailer was released today at an event in Goa in the presence of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The trailer shows the story of the 2017 thriller Drishyam being continued after seven years where the murder case from seven years ago is still open and the investigating officer Akshaye Khanna is in search of evidence to catch Ajay Devgn's lie to protect his family.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.