Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry keen to expand their family, plan for third child next year

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly keen to add third baby to their brood.

The Closer, citing a source, reveals, the royal couple are both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lilibet to have another sibling.

The source further said, “Meghan’s healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger and they’ve taken to parenthood like ducks to water.”

“They’ve always played it down and said two children would be the maximum number, but being parents has brought them more joy and purpose than anything they ever imagined,” the source told the publication.

“Things can change, situations can change, and there’s certainly more than enough love in their hearts to welcome another and Meghan has told Harry she thinks another baby would bring them closer.”

The report further claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want next year to be a year of positivity – rebuilding relationships, and hopefully welcoming a new little one into their lives.

“It’s a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful.”

