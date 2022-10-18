Netflix defends ‘The Crown’ after Sir John Major criticism

Netflix defends ‘The Crown’, after Sir John Major's criticism

Netflix comes forward to defend The Crown after facing criticism from Sir John Major.

The streaming giant's popular series The Crown that follows the story of late Queen Elizabeth II, work on the fifth and final season of the show is under progress.

However, the forthcoming season has already gained a lot of public attention for various reasons. Recently, Sir John Major told The Mail that, a scene which apparently depicts a plot to oust the late Queen was "a barrel-load of malicious nonsense."

Sir John's office told the newspaper there was never any such discussion.

"Sir John has not co-operated in any way with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any script material in this or any other series," a statement from his office read.

"As you will know, discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and - for Sir John - will always remain so. But not one of the scenes you depict are accurate in any way whatsoever. They are fiction, pure and simple."

After these accusations, a spokeswoman for The Crown defended the show, saying: "The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events."

She further added, "Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family - one that has already been scrutinized and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians."



