Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Harry, Meghan might dig in bullying claims report but it’ll be ‘tricky’

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might attempt to find out about reports around bullying claims but an expert warned it won’t be easy.

Royal commentator Neil Sean said that an insider told him that the Sussexes could try to get their hands on more information about the bullying report.

“Now, according to a very good source, Meghan and Harry feel that they are going to be pushing ahead to try and find out exactly what happened to that private report regarding the bullying claims,” he said.

“This is because those bullying claims have escalated particularly with the book Courtiers,” he added.

“What they believe is, with our brand-new king now, not necessarily firmly perched on his new throne, but certainly in charge, could there be a way at least to finding out what happened in that investigation,” continued Neil.

“As you know with our late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, she famously said recollections may vary and said that it was a private investigation, which it was,” he continued.

Neil added: “But now, given the acceleration of those allegations coming thick and fast from those books and from other sources, both Harry and Meghan are hopeful to try to put a lid on it by at least getting his majesty King Charles to revisit it, and at least if he could possibly alert them as to exactly what the findings were.”

