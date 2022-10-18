 
Queen Consort Camilla meets Dua Lipa at 2022 Booker Prize ceremony in London

Dua Lipa turned heads as she was spotted chatting with the Queen Consort Camilla at the 2022 Booker Prize ceremony in London.

The Cold Heart singer, who delivered a speech at the event, which took place at the Roundhouse in London, was seen having a good laugh in conversation with the Queen Consort before the winners of the night were announced.

After greeting organizers, short-listed authors, contest judges, the new Queen presented this year's Booker Prize for fiction to Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka.

The Booker Prize festivities were held in person for the first time in three years, and Camilla presented the top prize for the seventh time.

For the event, Lipa and Queen Camilla opted for black. The senior royal looked elegant in a black lace cocktail dress. She styled the look with diamond earrings.

The Levitating singer, on the other hand, donned an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress from Burberry’s spring 2023 collection.

In her keynote speech, Lipa, 27, said that good writing “has the power to make people feel seen”.

“It’s such an honour to be amongst some of the world’s greatest literary minds to talk about one of the most profound joys in the world: the simple pleasure of reading a book,” she said.

“Reading is a passion that has taken many forms for me. Like countless other London school children, my early obsessions included Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman, both of whom gave me little pearls of wisdom that still guide me today.”

Lipa also shared that Kadare’s work helped her “connect with my family’s heritage and identity as Kosovan Albanians”.

