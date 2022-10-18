 
entertainment
Fans go gaga over Queen Consort Camilla's pics with Dua Lipa

Fans go gaga over Queen Consort Camilla's pics with Dua Lipa

Queen Consort Camilla and Dua Lipa's photos from Booker Prize ceremony in London has been making fans go gaga.

A clip of Camilla and the Levitating hitmaker, candidly conversing, has been making rounds on the internet.

Taking to Twitter, fans showered love over the duo who came together to give a keynote speech at the event.

"I am loving that Dua Lipa the pop princess is chatting it up with Camilla Queen Consort. Here for it!" one excited fan wrote.

"Awesome to see Dua Lipa meeting Queen Camilla tonight,” wrote another.

"A-listers always loving the royals. I love Dua Lipa, she just chatting it up with Camilla, Queen Consort. Too fun!!!" a third post read.

Moreover, a fourth fan wrote” "Not Camilla saying to Dua that she's her biggest fan!"

