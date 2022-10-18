 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Drew Barrymore shares George Clooney’s valuable advice on dating

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Drew Barrymore has recently shared George Clooney offered her interesting advice on dating being her imaginary “therapist”.

According to OK! magazine, Clooney, who lately celebrated eights years of marriage anniversary with lawyer Amal, made an appearance on Drew Barrymore talk show while promoting his new movie Ticket to Paradise.

Barrymore revealed that after the show, the Confessions of a Dangerous Mind co-star “spent an hour and fifteen minutes here on the set”.

“That was what was so amazing as we were able to just maximise the conversation. Well, it’s fun because I saw George like two nights later at his and Amal's amazing Clooney Foundation benefit and we were talking to each other and he’s like, 'I liked when I played your therapist,’” said Never Been Kissed actress in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The actress, whose last relationship ended in 2016, explained, “Looking at George and the way that he kind of ‘held out for the right one’ is really good dating advice for all of us.”

Gushing over Ocean’s Eleven star, Barrymore remarked, “I know that George is someone who always wants the best for people too. I think he sees sort of bad behaviour or negligent behaviour or, like, cuckoo behaviour and goes, ‘No, no,’ but he’s also the guy that is playing pranks, having the most fun. [He] is totally devious and delicious, so he sort of embodies someone who is on the right life path like a very sage human being he always has been.”

“He knows good from bad and right from wrong and yet he’s not lacking in any fun or mischief. He’s the most potent combination,” she added. 

