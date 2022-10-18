 
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Michelle Obama shares her mum 'used to bake' homemade cakes every year, even in White House

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Michelle Obama shares her mum ‘used to bake’ homemade cakes every year, even in White House
Michelle Obama shares her mum ‘used to bake’ homemade cakes every year, even in White House

Michelle Obama has recently explained how her mother Marian Robinson would bake birthday cakes for her every year, even when she was living in the White House.

On Monday, Obama appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show for her children’s cooking program promotions titled Waffles + Mochi.

During her interview, Barrymore questioned the former First Lady about her favourite “food memory”.

To this, the 58-year-old attorney responded, “My mom used to bake homemade cakes for us for our birthdays and that was part of our birthday.”

She continued, “And my mom even did this when she lived with us in the White House.”

Moreover, Obama confessed in her interview that as a mother of two daughters, she was “unaware of healthy food” for her children.

“I struggled with that as a parent, and I figured. Here I am college-educated, law degree, and I don’t know what to feed my kids, what’s healthy,” said Obama.

She explained, “I was getting to the point where I couldn’t figure out how to feed my kids healthy foods, because I was trying to do what most parents would do, give them something fast and quick. I saw my kids’ health being affected by the fact that we did too much fast food, we did too many sugary drinks.”

Therefore, after entering the White House, Obama explored the subject of healthy eating for children.

“I set out to embrace this issue and educate us as a nation, but to also help parents learn what works for their kids,” she added.

