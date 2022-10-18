Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' is all set to release on November 4, 2022

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have always kept their personal life away from the limelight and yet they are the most-loved couples of the B-town.

Katrina recently revealed when was the first time she saw Vicky Kaushal and what was her first reaction. She saw him in the Manmarziyaan trailer for the first time and was immediately struck by his talent.

“I remember Ananan L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ at that point I just found it. Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent, added Kaif.”

She further talked about her marriage with Vicky, said: “The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us.”

“It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did, remarked the Sooryavanshi actress.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of her next film Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, reports PinkVilla.