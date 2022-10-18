 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Katrina Kaifs Phone Bhoot is all set to release on November 4, 2022
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' is all set to release on November 4, 2022

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have always kept their personal life away from the limelight and yet they are the most-loved couples of the B-town. 

Katrina recently revealed when was the first time she saw Vicky Kaushal and what was her first reaction. She saw him in the Manmarziyaan trailer for the first time and was immediately struck by his talent.

“I remember Ananan L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ at that point I just found it. Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent, added Kaif.”

She further talked about her marriage with Vicky, said: “The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us.”

“It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did, remarked the Sooryavanshi actress.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of her next film Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan's eviction from Big Boss 16

Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan's eviction from Big Boss 16
Sumeet Vyas recalls getting caught with alcohol in Pakistan

Sumeet Vyas recalls getting caught with alcohol in Pakistan
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date
Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka

Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka

Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases: Take a look

Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases: Take a look
In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit

In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit
Pregnant Alia Bhat kicks off pregnancy preparation: Details Inside

Pregnant Alia Bhat kicks off pregnancy preparation: Details Inside
Vicky Kaushal wraps up a schedule of 'Sam Bahadur', shares picture with Meghna Gulzar

Vicky Kaushal wraps up a schedule of 'Sam Bahadur', shares picture with Meghna Gulzar
Kriti Sanon drops her character poster from 'Bhediya'

Kriti Sanon drops her character poster from 'Bhediya'
Amtabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' is a tale of love and friendship: See trailer

Amtabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' is a tale of love and friendship: See trailer
The legend of Maula Jatt is very Shakespearean, even Homeric

The legend of Maula Jatt is very Shakespearean, even Homeric