 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Heres why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehis show in Dhaka
Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka 

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi's dance performance was canceled by the Bangladesh government in Dhaka to shore up foreign reserves. 

Bloomberg reports the Street Dancer 3D actor was denied permission to perform in Dhaka by the officials citing austerity measures, “in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves,” according to a notice issued by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Monday.

The ministry further buttressed the decision by furnishing the central bank's restriction on dollar payments during the shrinking foreign exchange reserves which fell off to $36.33 billion as of Oct. 12, enough to cover roughly four months of imports, from $46.13 billion a year earlier.

The 30-year-old was contracted for a dance performance, as well as awards distribution at an event organized by the Women Leadership Corporation.

Nora Fatehi belongs to a Moroccan-Canadian family and made her debut in Hindi films in 2014.

More From Showbiz:

Sumeet Vyas recalls getting caught with alcohol in Pakistan

Sumeet Vyas recalls getting caught with alcohol in Pakistan
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date
Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'

Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'

Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases: Take a look

Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases: Take a look
In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit

In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit
Pregnant Alia Bhat kicks off pregnancy preparation: Details Inside

Pregnant Alia Bhat kicks off pregnancy preparation: Details Inside
Vicky Kaushal wraps up a schedule of 'Sam Bahadur', shares picture with Meghna Gulzar

Vicky Kaushal wraps up a schedule of 'Sam Bahadur', shares picture with Meghna Gulzar
Kriti Sanon drops her character poster from 'Bhediya'

Kriti Sanon drops her character poster from 'Bhediya'
Amtabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' is a tale of love and friendship: See trailer

Amtabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' is a tale of love and friendship: See trailer
The legend of Maula Jatt is very Shakespearean, even Homeric

The legend of Maula Jatt is very Shakespearean, even Homeric
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ shatters box office with record Rs. 50.91 cr business

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ shatters box office with record Rs. 50.91 cr business