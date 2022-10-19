 
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Bella Hadid advises Gigi to avoid Hollywood's 'biggest model chasers'

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Bella Hadid has broken her silence on elder sister Gigi Hadid's rumoured romance with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

A source claimed: "Bella thinks that Gigi's too good for Leo, and the way he leapt to Gigi seemingly without a thought for his previous girlfriend gives Bella the shivers."

The source added to Heat magazine: "Her worry is that Gigi could wind up hurt and embarrassed."

However, Bella is said to have doubts about her elder sister's romantic relationship with DiCaprio as she told mum-of-one she and Leo are "ill-suited".

The 27-year-old model is said to be 'taking things slow' with the Titanic star, 47, after they were spotted getting cozy in New York last month.

Leonardo DiCaprio split suddenly from 25-year old Camila Morrone this summer after four years together. Before the breakup, the actress hit back at questions about the couple's 22-year age gap after years of being trolled.

In the wake of the Leo rumours, Bella reportedly thinks Gigi should be focusing on her role as a mum and not getting caught up with one of Hollywood's "biggest model chasers".

Despite this, the source conceded that Gigi is going to carry on seeing the actor even though her sister and the rest of her family "don't like him".

However, Gigi is a doting mum to Khai, whose father Zayn fell out with the Hadids after an explosive row with his now ex-girlfriend's mother, Yolanda.

